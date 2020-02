Photo : YONHAP News

Fifty-two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported overnight in South Korea, raising the total number in the country to 156.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday that 41 of the latest cases were reported in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, while three were reported in Seoul.A religious group in Daegu accounted for 39 of the new cases.