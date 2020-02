Photo : KBS News

The International Red Cross has reportedly asked the United Nations to grant temporary sanction exemptions so that it can help North Korea in its fight against the new coronavirus.U.S. broadcaster Radio Free Asia reported on Friday that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) made the request, quoting the organization's permanent observer at the UN, Richard Blewitt.The official reportedly said on Thursday that it made the appeal to provide items requested by the North’s Red Cross and Health Ministry, such as protective suits, goggles, test kits and thermometers.Blewitt said the UN's decision will be known by Wednesday at the latest.He also said that he has heard nothing about an outbreak of the coronavirus in North Korea.