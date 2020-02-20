Finance Minister: Gov't to Unveil Support Measures for Small Businesses

Photo : KBS News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Friday that the government will likely announce comprehensive economic measures next week, including support measures for small businesses amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.The minister made the remarks to reporters after a meeting to discuss preparations for events marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Russia.The minister said that the government is collecting and examining opinions on possible measures to spur production, consumption, exports and investment from all ministries.He said that as President Moon Jae-in mentioned, the government is also examining possible support measures for the self-employed and small businesses regarding monthly rent.Regarding calls for a supplementary budget, the minister said that projects and policies are more important than the extra budget, hinting that the fiscal condition is not serious enough for the budget at the moment.