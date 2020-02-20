Bolton Actively Defends Libya Model

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton actively defended the so-called Libya model, indirectly criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump who denounced the model after firing Bolton.Bolton was asked to comment on it during an interview with the Vanderbilt Hustler, the official student newspaper of Vanderbilt University, on Wednesday.Bolton explained the model in detail as he stressed that it became very clear that Muammar Gaddafi had made a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons after he saw the overthrow of Saddam Hussein.Bolton added that North Korea, over a period of now close to 30 years, has not demonstrated a single piece of evidence that it has made a strategic decision to give up nuclear weapons.The U.S. president previously chastised Bolton for suggesting that Washington was looking at a “Libya Model” to solve the North Korea nuclear issue.