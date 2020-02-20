Trump Slams 'Parasite' for Winning Best Picture at Academy Awards

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite," which recently won four Oscars including best picture.During a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Trump began by asking, "By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?"He continued by saying, "the winner is a movie from South Korea," adding, "We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know."The U.S. president then said "Can we get 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard'? So many great movies."Trump is believed to have complained about a U.S. film not winning best picture, more so than directly criticizing the South Korean film.The U.S. distribution company for "Parasite," NEON, responded with a nod to the film's subtitles, tweeting, "Understandable, he can't read."