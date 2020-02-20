Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Trump Slams 'Parasite' for Winning Best Picture at Academy Awards

Write: 2020-02-21 14:59:05Update: 2020-02-21 15:40:02

Trump Slams 'Parasite' for Winning Best Picture at Academy Awards

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite," which recently won four Oscars including best picture.

During a rally in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Trump began by asking, "By the way, how bad were the Academy Awards this year?"

He continued by saying, "the winner is a movie from South Korea," adding, "We've got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know."

The U.S. president then said "Can we get 'Gone with the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard'? So many great movies."

Trump is believed to have complained about a U.S. film not winning best picture, more so than directly criticizing the South Korean film.

The U.S. distribution company for "Parasite," NEON, responded with a nod to the film's subtitles, tweeting, "Understandable, he can't read."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >