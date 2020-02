Photo : KBS News

Health authorities in South Korea said a patient at a hospital in the North Gyeongsang county of Cheongdo died on Thursday after his pneumonia worsened because of COVID-19.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Friday said the patient suffered from chronic lung disease for a long period of time and his condition worsened, doctors believe, due to the new coronavirus.The KCDC added the patient's chronic illness will also be taken into account in determining the exact cause of death. Authorities are also considering an autopsy.So far, there have been a total of 16 cases of the viral infection at the Cheongdo Daenam Hospital, where the man was hospitalized.