Gov't to Monitor Face Mask Supply in Daegu, Cheongdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will closely monitor face mask supplies in Daegu and Cheongdo in the country's southeast, which have been designated as special management zones for the new coronavirus.The government held a ministerial meeting Friday to inspect any market disturbing activities related to faces mask sales and discussed stabilization measures as well as future response.Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said the government will seek to ensure a stable supply of face masks for the hard-hit region.He also vowed to clamp down on market disrupting acts and punish those responsible.Kim said the public continues to face difficulties buying the protective masks due to low supply and high prices.He promised crackdown measures until a smooth supply of health masks is achieved.