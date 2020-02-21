S. Korea Reports 2nd Death Involving Novel Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed another death involving the novel coronavirus.According to local health authorities, a 54-year-old woman, who had been bed-ridden at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo, North Gyeongsang Province, died on Friday soon after she was transferred to Pusan National University Hospital in Busan.It was known that she was diagnosed with the virus earlier in the day and transferred to the southern port city for better treatment. Another patient from Daenam Hospital was also transferred to Busan on the same day.It is the second coronavirus-related death in the country following Thursday’s post-mortem confirmation of a 63-year-old man, who died of pneumonia-related symptoms at the same Cheongdo hospital. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said earlier on Friday that it is suspected COVID-19 aggravated his chronic conditions.Even before the deaths, the Cheongdo hospital emerged as one of the major sites of the coronavirus outbreak with two other patients there diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday. The number of coronavirus cases confirmed at the hospital has risen to 17 as of Friday afternoon.The KCDC is looking into possible connections between the hospital and a religious gathering in nearby Daegu, 144 participants of which were confirmed to have contracted the disease since Tuesday.