Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't Obtains List of 9,300 Members of Daegu Religious Group for Self-Quarantine

Write: 2020-02-22 13:44:21Update: 2020-02-23 18:05:36

Gov't Obtains List of 9,300 Members of Daegu Religious Group for Self-Quarantine

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has obtained the list of some nine thousand members of a religious group in Daegu City where a vast number of recent cases of the COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

In a briefing Saturday, the central disaster relief headquarters said the 93-hundred members have been asked to be self-quarantined or isolated at a facility in a preemptive manner even before finding out whether they made contact with coronavirus patients.

Deputy chief of the headquarters, Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip, said that those showing symptoms or who have had contact with patients are the first ones being tested for the virus.

Kim said the first list of over 44-hundred members of the religious sect have all been self-quarantined under the monitoring of local public officials.

Another 48-hundred worshipers will also follow suit and have their symptoms checked.

Kim said it was determined that it's best the church members do not venture outside so a mobile sampling and testing team will be running tests.

The government is also conducting COVID-19 tests on all patients and staff at Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo county where two patients infected with the coronavirus have died.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >