Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is reporting on the coronavirus outbreak with keen interest while stressing personal hygiene.The ruling party's newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Saturday that not wearing a face mask in public is a crime against the country and reminded the state declaration on the war on quarantine to protect people's lives and safety.The paper said a moment of carelessness can bring catastrophic results and asked everyone to wear a mask.It also noted that North Korea has not yet reported a single case while infections are surging in South Korea.It claimed the public health ministry has successfully developed a therapeutic prototype mask that helps treat respiratory illnesses.