Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported more than 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus overnight, bringing the total number of infections to 556 as of Sunday morning.The central quarantine headquarters said that as of 9 a.m. Sunday, 123 new infections were reported, raising the total amount of COVID-19 cases in the country to 556.The headquarters added that four of their patients have died.Health authorities are reportedly working to confirm the exact cause of death in the latest two victims reported on Saturday and Sunday in North Gyeongsang Province.Of the 123 new infections, 113 were reported from Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province and that 75 new patients are connected to a church of a religious sect in the city of Daegu.