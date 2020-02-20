S. Korea Reports 4th Coronavirus-related Death

South Korea reported the fourth death related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country rising to 556.
The central quarantine headquarters said that the latest victim was a 57-year-old male patient who died on Saturday at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place.
South Korea reported its first death on Wednesday when a 63-year-old man died of pneumonia at the same hospital. He tested positive for the virus after his death.
On Friday, another patient in her 50s at the hospital died.
The third victim, a man in his 40s, was found dead in his home in Gyeongju City in North Gyeongsang Province on Friday and health authorities found the virus in his body in a posthumous test.
Health authorities are looking into their cause of death in the latest two cases.