S. Korea Reports 4th Coronavirus-related Death

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported the fourth death related to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, with the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country rising to 556.The central quarantine headquarters said that the latest victim was a 57-year-old male patient who died on Saturday at Daenam Hospital in the southeastern city of Cheongdo, where the country's first COVID-19 fatality took place.South Korea reported its first death on Wednesday when a 63-year-old man died of pneumonia at the same hospital. He tested positive for the virus after his death.On Friday, another patient in her 50s at the hospital died.The third victim, a man in his 40s, was found dead in his home in Gyeongju City in North Gyeongsang Province on Friday and health authorities found the virus in his body in a posthumous test.Health authorities are looking into their cause of death in the latest two cases.