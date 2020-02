Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese authorities said on Sunday that the country's death toll from the novel coronavirus has surpassed two-thousand-440.China's National Health Commission said that 97 deaths and 648 new infections were reported across the nation on Saturday.The country's official death toll rose to two-thousand-442, while the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 76-thousand-936.The daily number of new Chinese cases, however, remained under one-thousand for the past four days after it marked one-thousand-749 on Tuesday.In particular, Beijing reported no new COVID-19 infection on Saturday for the first time since the country started compiling related data.Of the latest figures, 96 deaths and 630 new cases were reported in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the contagious virus.