A Christian sect known as the Shincheonji Church of Jesus has expressed deep regret over the recent surge in cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea.A spokesperson of the Christian sect issued a statement on its homepage and social network on Sunday, saying the church expresses deep regret for causing concern to the nation as many Shincheonji followers and citizens were infected with COVID-19.The spokesperson said the church is fully cooperating with health authorities to contain the spread of the deadly virus, adding it provided a list of its followers to the authorities and local government.The spokesperson added the church also asked its 245-thousand followers, including those of its Daegu branch, to refrain from outdoor activities.