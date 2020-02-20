S. Korea to Postpone Opening of New Semester until March 9

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced a set of new measures to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.The central disaster relief headquarters unveiled the measures in a news briefing after a pan-government meeting on Sunday afternoon, announcing the decision to raise the country's COVID-19 alert status to the highest "serious."Health Minister Park Neung-hoo in charge of the headquarters said in the briefing that it is time to take preemptive measures to prepare for the possibility that the outbreak will worsen and deteriorate from the community spread to the national level.In line with the raised alert level, a new organization will be set up to oversee the government's fight against the virus.The proposed organization will be led by Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, with Minister Park and Interior Minister Chin Young serving as vice chiefs.The government also decided to postpone the opening of the new semester for all kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools across the nation until March 9, a week later than initially planned.