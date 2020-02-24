Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

28 S. Koreans Infected with COVID-19 after Pilgrimage to Israel

Write: 2020-02-24 09:36:59Update: 2020-02-24 15:15:03

28 S. Koreans Infected with COVID-19 after Pilgrimage to Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

Twenty-eight South Koreans who recently visited Israel for a religious pilgrimage have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to North Gyeongsang Province on Monday, ten additional people out of the 39 Catholic pilgrims tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. 

The latest cases were reported after 18 people in the same group were confirmed on Friday and Saturday. The diagnostic tests for the remainder of the group are underway. 

The group of Roman Catholic travelers, who live in Andong, Euiseong and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, returned home after visiting Israel from February 8 to 16. 

Another group of 28 people is set to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Monday afternoon from a similar trip to Israel. 

Upon arrival, local authorities plan to place them under quarantine at public facilities after securing their consent.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >