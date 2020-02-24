28 S. Koreans Infected with COVID-19 after Pilgrimage to Israel

Photo : YONHAP News

Twenty-eight South Koreans who recently visited Israel for a religious pilgrimage have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus.According to North Gyeongsang Province on Monday, ten additional people out of the 39 Catholic pilgrims tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.The latest cases were reported after 18 people in the same group were confirmed on Friday and Saturday. The diagnostic tests for the remainder of the group are underway.The group of Roman Catholic travelers, who live in Andong, Euiseong and Yeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, returned home after visiting Israel from February 8 to 16.Another group of 28 people is set to arrive at Incheon International Airport on Monday afternoon from a similar trip to Israel.Upon arrival, local authorities plan to place them under quarantine at public facilities after securing their consent.