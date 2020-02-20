N. Korea Quarantines 380 Foreigners to Prevent COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly quarantined about 380 foreigners as part of efforts to prevent the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, amid the spread of the illness in South Korea and China.The North's official Korean Central News Agency said on Monday that the regime has quarantined some 380 foreigners so far across the country. It has also intensified isolation, medical monitoring and testing measures on those who have returned from overseas travel, those who have contacted them and those showing abnormal symptoms.The report did not provide details on the foreigners, but they appear to be diplomats stationed in Pyongyang and people involved in overseas trading.It added that North Korea beefed up preventive measures in North Pyongan Province, a northwestern region bordering China, saying that it is providing supplies and electricity for about three-thousand people who are under monitoring.North Korea has claimed that there has been no COVID-19 cases in the country.