Minister Hong Calls For Proactive Joint Response from G20 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top economic policymaker called for a proactive joint response from the Group of 20(G20) member nations in dealing with rising uncertainties from the COVID-19 outbreak that could impede global economic recovery.At the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Seoul, for its part, is closely monitoring developments and swiftly assisting with recovery efforts to minimize the economic fallout.Expressing concerns over persisting trade tensions, Hong stressed the need to continue making efforts toward recovering the global value chain.In reference to recent Oscar wins by South Korean black comedy "Parasite," the minister highlighted the importance of inclusive growth and called for the international community's joint efforts to enhance access to opportunity.Most G20 member nations agreed with the International Monetary Fund(IMF)'s recent assessment that the coronavirus outbreak has become a new factor contributing to mounting uncertainties in the global economy.The member nations also agreed to continue coordinating their policies to overcome such uncertainties.