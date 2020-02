Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Monday that it will launch primaries to determine who will represent the party in the April 15 general elections.The party’s election management committee said that the first batch of primaries will be held in 30 areas across the nation, including six in Seoul and three in Busan, between Monday and Wednesday.A similar process will be held later in another 22 areas, with 37 areas to be announced in ensuing batches.Both registered party members and the general public will be asked to respond to a telephone survey with the views of each group to be equally factored into the outcomes.Based on the primary results and other assessments, the DP will finalize its candidates beginning as early as later this week.