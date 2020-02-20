National Assembly Cancels Session After Some Lawmakers Exposed to COVID-19 Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly called off a planned plenary session on Monday after it was learned that a coronavirus patient attended a parliamentary forum last week.Parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said after being briefed on the situation, Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang decided to cancel the plenary session, including an interpellation session scheduled for 2:00 p.m.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) agreed to discuss rescheduling after Tuesday.The postponement was suggested by DP floor leader Lee In-young upon news that UFP floor leader Shim Jae-cheol was to be tested for the virus after coming into contact with a confirmed patient.The UFP also called off its general meeting of Assembly members.Shim and other UFP representatives attended a forum held at the Assembly last Wednesday, where Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations President Ha Yun-su was one of the participants.Ha was quarantined after testing positive for the virus over the weekend.