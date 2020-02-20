Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

National Assembly Cancels Session After Some Lawmakers Exposed to COVID-19 Patient

Write: 2020-02-24 15:28:48Update: 2020-02-24 16:39:15

National Assembly Cancels Session After Some Lawmakers Exposed to COVID-19 Patient

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly called off a planned plenary session on Monday after it was learned that a coronavirus patient attended a parliamentary forum last week.

Parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said after being briefed on the situation, Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang decided to cancel the plenary session, including an interpellation session scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) agreed to discuss rescheduling after Tuesday.

The postponement was suggested by DP floor leader Lee In-young upon news that UFP floor leader Shim Jae-cheol was to be tested for the virus after coming into contact with a confirmed patient.

The UFP also called off its general meeting of Assembly members.

Shim and other UFP representatives attended a forum held at the Assembly last Wednesday, where Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations President Ha Yun-su was one of the participants.

Ha was quarantined after testing positive for the virus over the weekend.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >