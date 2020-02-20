S. Korea Revises COVID-19 Prevention Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is now advising people experiencing fever or respiratory symptoms to refrain from going to work or to school.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday said it plans to revise COVID-19 prevention regulations in accordance with the government raising the state crisis alert to the highest "serious" level the previous day.Expecting mothers, seniors over the age of 65, and those suffering from chronic illnesses are advised to stay away from crowds and to wear protective masks when outside and when visiting a medical facility.People are being asked to follow basic personal hygiene, wash their hands frequently with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve and avoid coming into contact with anyone experiencing symptoms or infected patients.The KCDC said those who reside in government-designated "special management zones" should refrain from going out or visiting another region, and those under self-quarantine should follow instructions from health authorities.