74% of COVID-19 Cases Linked to Religious Sect, Cheongdo Hospital

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says over 74 percent of COVID-19 cases in South Korea so far are related to the branch of a religious sect in the city of Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo County.The central disaster management headquarters said Monday that of the 763 confirmed novel coronavirus patients in the country, nearly 60 percent are connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu and 15 percent are linked to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo.The cluster of infections in the southeastern city mostly involves members of the religious group, members of their families, and people who came into contact with them.By region, the most cases have been reported in Daegu at 442, followed by 186 in North Gyeongsang Province, 35 in Gyeonggi Province and 30 in the capital, Seoul.To date, 18 patients have been discharged after making full recoveries and four others are expected to do the same.