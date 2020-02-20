S. Korean Courts to Reduce Trial Deliberations Amid COVID-19 Scare

Photo : YONHAP News

Courts in major cities across South Korea are limiting daily deliberations of trials amid growing health concerns over the fast-spreading novel coronavirus.The Seoul Family Court said from Monday, the court chief will be allowed to use his discretionary power to operate court proceedings similarly to summer or winter recesses. The only exceptions to possible postponement will be cases that are urgent or need strict following of procedures.The Seoul Bankruptcy Court also said it will readjust trial schedules to reduce the amount of people who gather at the court at the same time.This comes after the National Court Administration recommended such measures to courts across the nation earlier in the day to help prevent further spread of the highly contagious disease.Courts in Daegu and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province, which emerged as the nation’s biggest outbreak sites, also took similar steps.