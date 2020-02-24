Some 400 S. Koreans to Return from Israel on Chartered Flights Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

About 400 South Korean tourists will return from Israel on two chartered flights on Tuesday after the Israeli government imposed an entry ban on South Koreans over concerns about the novel coronavirus.The South Korean Embassy in Israel said on Monday that the first flight carrying some 220 passengers departed Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 4 p.m. and the second left at around 10 p.m. with 196 South Koreans on board.The first flight is set to arrive at Incheon International Airport at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, with the second arriving at around 3 p.m., Seoul time.The flights were arranged at the Israeli government's expense to send back South Korean tourists in the country following its sudden entry ban on Saturday.The South Korean Foreign Ministry said it plans to assist in the return of South Korean travelers by arranging additional flights.