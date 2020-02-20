S. Korea's Top Diplomat Expresses Deep Concern about Discrimination, Entry Bans on Virus-Hit Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has expressed deep concern about discrimination and entry bans against people from countries hit by the novel coronavirus, calling on countries to make efforts to prevent them.The minister made the request on Monday during the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland. South Korea was elected last year to serve on UNHRC from 2020 to 2022.Kang emphasized that the South Korean government is making all-out efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. It has raised its virus alert to the highest Level 4 and is closely cooperating with the World Health Organization and other affected countries.​While expressing deep concern about recent incidents of xenophobia, hatred, discriminatory entry bans and the arbitrary repatriation of people from virus-hit countries, Kang stressed that all countries should join global efforts to fight the virus. Additionally, they should do so based on scientific evidence rather than taking measures that could bring about public panic.