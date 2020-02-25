Menu Content

No. of COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rises by 60 to 893

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 893. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) announced the new patients compiled between 4 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Of the additional infections, 49 were reported in Daegu and the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province, which have quickly emerged as the hardest-hit areas in the country since the confirmation of the first patient in the southeastern city last Tuesday. 

Gyeonggi Province followed with five cases, while Busan and Seoul reported three and two cases, respectively. South Gyeongsang Province also confirmed one more patient.

The cumulative number of those diagnosed with the disease in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province so far stood at 500 and 231, respectively. The two areas combined account for 81-point-nine percent of nationwide infections. 

The death toll from the virus remained at eight, including a 67-year-old man who died on Monday. Six of the eight victims, including the latest one, were related to Daenam Hospital in Cheongdo County, North Gyeonsang Province. 

A total of 35-thousand-823 people in the nation have been tested for COVID-19, with 13-thousand-273 currently waiting on results.
