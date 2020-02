Photo : YONHAP News

The government said it will swiftly conduct tests for the novel coronavirus on all followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus as the minor religious sect has agreed to provide a complete list of its members.The central disaster and safety measures headquarters said on Tuesday in a statement that the Shincheonji church has agreed to offer the full list of members and their contact information.The headquarters said the government has elicited cooperation from the religious sect after expressing it would take legal measures under the country's raised COVID-19 alert if Shincheonji did not voluntarily cooperate.The headquarters said the government will complete the tests on all of the followers as soon as possible and has vowed to be transparent with the results.