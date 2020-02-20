'S. Korea, US Agree to Work to Reach Reasonable, Fair Deal on Defense Cost Sharing'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said on Monday that he hopes South Korea and the United States will reach a reasonable and fair deal in defense cost sharing negotiations, although they have differences.The minister made the remarks during a news conference after talks with his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper at the Pentagon.Minister Jeong said that the two sides agreed on the need to swiftly reach a win-win deal that is reasonable and fair for both and that they agreed to work together towards that goal.Jeong said South Korea has been contributing to U.S. troops stationed in the country through diverse direct and indirect ways other than its official contribution.He admitted that there are differences in the defense cost negotiations, but stressed the need for the two sides to make efforts to narrow these differences, expressing hope that the allies will hold negotiations soon.The minister added that South Korea has allocated 43 billion dollars, or some 50 trillion won, for this year's defense budget. This will enhance the country’s capabilities to respond to nuclear threats and weapons of mass destruction and contribute to peace and stability of the international community.