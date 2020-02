Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported another death related to the novel coronavirus.According to local health authorities on Tuesday, a 68-year-old woman who was being treated for pneumonia-like symptoms at Kyungpook National University Chilgok Hospital in northern Daegu died of acute respiratory failure on Monday afternoon.The latest victim was not compiled during the government's briefing late Monday as a test she received earlier in the day confirmed her contraction after her death. She had been hospitalized there since Sunday initially for abdominal inflation.It is the country’s ninth COVID-19-linked death so far.