N. Korea Urges People Not to Gather in Public Amid Efforts to Prevent COVID-19 Infections

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's official newspaper has urged people not to gather in public amid the communist regime's all-out efforts to prevent COVID-19 from breaking out within its borders.The North Korean ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday said at a time when the country is constantly on edge, a large number of people gathering in public places, including restaurants, should be strictly prohibited.Warning people against lowering their guard, the paper said eating in large groups and talking to each other while sitting face-to-face in close proximity could serve as a major route for the transmission of infectious diseases.The paper said a single case of the infection could bring about "catastrophic" consequences for the country.North Korea repeatedly said that it has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19 but has beefed up preventive measures, including tightening its border with China and enforcing a 30-day quarantine period for people arriving from foreign countries.