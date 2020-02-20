Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling Party Agree to Take 'Maximum' Containment Steps in Daegu, North Gyeongsang Prov.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office, the government, and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have agreed to take "maximum" containment measures in virus-stricken Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, seeking to create an extra budget for tackling the COVID-19 outbreak.Following a tripartite meeting on Tuesday, the DP, however, said the maximum containment policy refers to beefing up quarantine efforts in the "special management zones," and not a lockdown of the region.The three sides plan to put forth a comprehensive package of measures this week to promptly overcome the crisis and minimize the economic fallout from the outbreak.The tripartite group will draw up an extra budget, and if the National Assembly is unable to handle the related bill due to the outbreak, the three sides are expected to seek an emergency order in cooperation with opposition parties.The budget will be used to support Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs), small business owners and exporters who have been hit hard by the outbreak.