UN Grants Sanctions Waiver for Provision of COVID-19 Medical Supplies to N. Korea

Write: 2020-02-25 13:20:06Update: 2020-02-25 14:08:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations has granted a sanctions waiver for the International Red Cross's plan to support North Korea's efforts to prevent an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies(IFRC) on Monday said it received the exemptions for its planned provision of medical equipment and testing kits to the North.

Highlighting an urgent need for personal protective gear and testing kits in the communist state, the IFRC said the potential for a COVID-19 outbreak in North Korea poses a threat to millions of people who are already in need of humanitarian assistance.

The IFRC, which has been operating an office in Pyongyang since 1995, has sent volunteers to assist in the North's quarantine efforts.

While North Korea hasn't reported any cases of COVID-19 infection, there are rising concerns that it could be more vulnerable as it lacks key medical supplies to diagnose and treat infected people.
