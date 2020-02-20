S. Korea's Top Diplomat Urges Global Efforts to Stop Discrimination Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In response to a growing number of countries tightening restrictions on visitors from South Korea, the top diplomat from Seoul issued a call for international efforts to not only stop the spread of COVID-19, but also the xenophobia and discrimination that's emerged with the new disease.Choi You Sun reports.Report: South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has urged the international community to join efforts in preventing unwarranted hatred and discrimination amid the rising number of countries affected by COVID-19.At the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, Kang said she is "deeply concerned about incidents of xenophobia and hatred, discriminatory immigration controls and arbitrary repatriation programs against individuals from the affected countries."The minister said, "As more and more countries become affected by this disease, it is crucial that governments take steps to prevent these incidents and join forces in the global campaign to end it based on scientific evidence rather than taking action that would fan public panic."Kang said South Korea has been fully transparent about every development and action on the outbreak, while beefing up the capacity of its already high-standard disease control and medical facilities.The minister also stressed that the Seoul government is taking a "people-centered" approach in handling the infectious disease in cooperation with the World Health Organization and other affected countries.​Her remarks come after more than a dozen countries either imposed an entry ban or heightened quarantine and medical checks on foreigners arriving from South Korea.On Saturday, Israel prohibited entry of 180 foreigners, including 130 South Koreans, on board a Korean Air flight, and suspended scheduled flights to South Korea.Hundreds of other South Korean tourists already in the country were repatriated on two chartered flights the Israeli government provided in cooperation with Seoul.In an interview with Yonhap News Agency, Kang described Israel's latest action as "excessive" and said repatriating people already in the country is different from imposing entry restrictions.She said Seoul is closely monitoring measures by each country and maintaining close communication to prevent them from making similar excessive responses.Asked about growing calls in South Korea to impose an entry ban on people coming from China and other affected countries, Kang said while public safety is the top priority, South Korea, a country heavily reliant on trade, must also consider the consequences of such decisions.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.