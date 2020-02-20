S. Korea's COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 10 While Cases Surpass 900

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea has jumped to 977 while the death toll from the contagious disease in the nation reached 10.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters confirmed 84 additional cases Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, 60 cases were reported.Of the newly identified patients, 44 were reported in Daegu while 23 others were from the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.Since the confirmation of the first patient in Daegu last Tuesday, the southeastern city and its surrounding areas have quickly emerged as the hardest-hit region in the country.The cumulative number of those diagnosed with the disease in the city and the province so far stand at 543 and 248, respectively. Combined, they account for some 81 percent of infections nationwide.The KCDC also reported the 10th death from the virus.