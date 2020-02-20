Daegu Medical Association Pleads for Help from Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Daegu Medical Association has issued an appeal for doctors in nearby regions to join forces to help contain the coronavirus outbreak in the southeastern city.Lee Seong-koo, the president of the association, sent out a text message to physicians Tuesday morning asking them to come to hospitals, clinics and emergency rooms in Daegu right away. He said authorities were struggling to secure more medical staff.He also urged the five-thousand-700 doctors in Daegu to fight the new virus as front line warriors to save as many lives as possible.Lee explained that medical workers in Daegu are completely fatigued or are being quarantined one by one after coming into contact with infected patients during the treatment process.He cited the serious shortage of workers, overwhelming number of patients, and the massive amount of work at hand as he appealed for help from colleagues.