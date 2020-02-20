'S. Korea among Worst in OECD in Terms of Air Pollution'

Photo : YONHAP News

A new international survey shows South Korea's air pollution is one of the worst among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) member countries.In its analysis of a report issued by air quality monitoring firm AirVisual, Greenpeace said on Tuesday that the annual average of ultrafine dust concentrations in South Korea stood at 24-point-eight micrograms per cubic meter last year, up zero-point-eight micrograms per cubic meter from 2018.It is the 26th highest figure among the 98 countries surveyed and the highest among a group of OECD countries that were included.A total of 61 South Korean cities made it to the worst 100 cities list in OECD regions in terms of ultrafine dust levels.When non-OECD countries and cities were also involved, India accounted for half of the world’s 50 cities with the highest ultrafine dust concentrations.