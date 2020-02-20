'S. Korea among Worst in OECD in Terms of Air Pollution'

A new international survey shows South Korea's air pollution is one of the worst among Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) member countries.
In its analysis of a report issued by air quality monitoring firm AirVisual, Greenpeace said on Tuesday that the annual average of ultrafine dust concentrations in South Korea stood at 24-point-eight micrograms per cubic meter last year, up zero-point-eight micrograms per cubic meter from 2018.
It is the 26th highest figure among the 98 countries surveyed and the highest among a group of OECD countries that were included.
A total of 61 South Korean cities made it to the worst 100 cities list in OECD regions in terms of ultrafine dust levels.
When non-OECD countries and cities were also involved, India accounted for half of the world’s 50 cities with the highest ultrafine dust concentrations.