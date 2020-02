Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s leading portal and mobile messaging operators are introducing a remote working system as part of efforts to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infections in the nation.An official of Naver said all its employees, with the exception of essential personnel, will be allowed to work at home from Wednesday to Friday.The company had already launched a partial remote work system early this week for some vulnerable employees, including those diagnosed with other diseases, pregnant women and young mothers.Kakao said it plans to implement a similar system from Wednesday. An official of the firm said they have been running a pilot program over the past few days, adding the company will do its best to provide stable services for users despite the change in work method.