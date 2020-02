Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean Air flight attendant has reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus after flights to Israel and Los Angeles in the United States.According to the government on Tuesday, the flight attendant was on Incheon-Los Angeles flights last week, and voluntarily took the virus test after showing symptoms starting on Saturday.The crew member previously flew on the Incheon-Tel Aviv route.Korean Air said that the person was on the same plane that was used by South Korean tourists who went on a pilgrimage to Israel from February 8 to 16.Many of the people afterwards tested positive for the virus.Korean Air and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have yet to release details of the flights taken by the infected crew member.