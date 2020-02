Photo : YONHAP News

The government has secured a complete list of the followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, amid a surge in coronavirus cases among its members in Daegu.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Tuesday that they have received a list of 212-thousand Shincheonji followers from the sect.The headquarters said the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will convey the list to local governments and conduct virus tests first on people with symptoms.The headquarters also plans to encourage non-member recruits of the church to take the test.As of 9 a.m., Tuesday, about 500 COVID-19 cases have been connected to the church in Daegu, which accounts for some 56 percent of total confirmed cases in the country.