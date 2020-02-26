Top Office Arranging Meeting with Moon, Party Chiefs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office is reportedly arranging a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the heads of political parties for Friday.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News on Wednesday that the top office is arranging a meeting between Moon and the chiefs of the ruling and opposition parties.An aide to Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party reportedly said that the top office proposed a meeting at 3 p.m. Friday and the party accepted the invitation.The proposed meeting, which would be the sixth since President Moon took office, is expected to focus on bipartisan cooperation in the country's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.The president and party leaders are also expected to exchange opinions on the need for an emergency supplementary budget and support measures for businesses hit by the virus outbreak.