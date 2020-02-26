Trump Says He 'Spoke to' S. Korea about COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he spoke with South Korea and Italy about the spread of the coronavirus in those countries.Trump made the remark during a press conference in New Delhi, India, as he talked about U.S. cooperation with China over the COVID-19 outbreak.Trump said that he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping the other day and he is very committed to solving that problem, adding Xi is working very hard and he's going to do well.Trump then said the outbreak is now going to South Korea, Italy and other places. He stated that he "spoke to all of them" and they are all working very hard on it.Trump is thought to have meant that he has spoken to the leaders of both countries, but he did not elaborate on the remark. There has been no announcement of any phone calls with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.