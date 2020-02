Photo : YONHAP News

The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea topped one-thousand on Wednesday, just 37 days after the first case of the disease was reported in the nation.The central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters confirmed 169 additional cases as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to one-thousand-146.Of the newly identified patients, 134 were reported in Daegu while 19 others were from the adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus climbed to eleven after a 35-year-old Mongolian man died on Tuesday at a Goyang-located hospital while receiving treatment in isolation.The latest victim is the first foreigner in the country to die from COVID-19.