Late Brother of Shincheonji Leader Suffered from Pneumonia

Photo : KBS News

The elder brother of Shincheonji Church of Jesus leader Lee Man-hee was found to have suffered from pneumonia before dying late last month at Daenam Hospital in the North Gyeongsang provincial county of Cheongdo.According to Shincheonji’s Daegu branch on Tuesday, Lee’s elder brother was transported to the Daenam Hospital’s ER in an ambulance on January 27, after having difficulty breathing.The hospital recommended the family transport him to a bigger facility, but the family requested that he be taken care of there. Lee was transported to a general care unit and died on January 31.An official from the church said it cannot be determined whether Lee developed pneumonia due to COVID-19 because an autopsy was not carried out.A total of 47 Shincheonji followers visited the hospital to offer their condolences. Of that total, three were from Daegu and tested positive for the virus.