Politics

Write: 2020-02-26 11:34:32Update: 2020-02-26 14:08:50

US Senate Subcommittee Chief Calls for Maximum Pressure Against N. Korea

The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy has stressed the need for Washington to return to its "maximum pressure policy” against North Korea.

Cory Gardner made the call during a subcommittee meeting on Tuesday, which marked the one-year anniversary of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Garder said time is not on the U.S.’ side to deter the growing threat from Kim Jong-un. He added that “it is time to go back to plan A on North Korea, the successful policy of 'maximum pressure' that was adopted early in the Trump administration but since abandoned in an earnest effort of diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang.”

He said Washington’s sanctions policy “has been inconsistent, which has left significant enforcement gaps that North Korea and its enablers continue to exploit.” 

Gardner also said the reduction and suspension of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises have undermined defense readiness in East Asia and made the “mad man” of the Pacific bolder, apparently referring to the North Korean leader.
