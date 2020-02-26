Moon, Party Leaders to Meet Friday to Discuss Anti-Virus Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the heads of political parties on Friday to discuss bipartisan cooperation in dealing with the spread of the novel coronavirus.A senior Cheong Wa Dae official told Yonhap News on Wednesday that four ruling and opposition parties have accepted the top office's proposal for a meeting between the president and their chairpersons.Ruling Democratic Party Chair Lee Hae-chan and his counterparts from the main opposition United Future Party and the minor opposition Justice Party are expected to attend. The other party involved is a recent merger involving the Bareunmirae Party, the Alternative New Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace.The proposed gathering, which will be the sixth of its kind since President Moon took office and the first this year, is expected to focus on nonpartisan cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.The president and party leaders are also expected to exchange opinions on the need for an emergency supplementary budget and support measures for businesses hit by the virus outbreak.