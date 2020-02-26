First COVID-19 Case Involving US Soldier Reported in S. Korea's Southeastern Chilgok

Photo : YONHAP News

An American soldier stationed in South Korea's southeastern county of Chilgok tested positive for COVID-19, the first such case within U.S. Forces Korea(USFK).The USFK on Wednesday said the 23-year-old soldier at Camp Carroll is currently in self-quarantine at his residence off base.The soldier, who had been staying at Camp Carroll since last Friday, visited Camp Walker in the virus-stricken city of Daegu on Monday.While it remains unclear exactly how the soldier contracted the virus, South Korean and USFK health authorities are tracking down people who have come into contact with him.Meanwhile, a 61-year-old "widowed USFK dependent" in Daegu, who tested positive for the virus on Monday, reportedly visited the post exchange at Camp Walker on February 12 and 15.USFK, which raised its risk level for the Korean Peninsula to "high" on Tuesday, has limited service members' off-installation travel and implemented a tougher process for accessing garrisons across the country.