National Assembly to Vote on Bills Aimed at Tackling COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Wednesday is expected to vote on three bills aimed at tackling the coronavirus outbreak during a plenary session.The parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee approved the revised bills in relation to infectious disease control and prevention, disinfection and medical treatment.They aim to provide protective masks to children and seniors during an epidemic and to allow the health minister to ban exports of face masks and hand sanitizers for a specific period of time to prevent a supply shortage and price-rigging.Epidemiological experts under the Health Ministry will be expanded from the current 30 to 100, and the ministry will require medical personnel to check a patient's overseas travel history when prescribing medicine.The health minister will also be able to request the justice minister to ban the entry of foreigners coming from a country affected by or at risk of an infectious disease.The National Assembly was forced to shut down for two days from Monday after a confirmed patient was found to have attended a forum there last week that was also attended by several representatives from the main opposition United Future Party.