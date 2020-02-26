S. Korea Temporarily Shuts Down All Daycare Centers Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has temporarily shut down daycare centers across the country as part of efforts to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus.Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip announced on Wednesday all daycare centers in the country will be closed from February 27 to March 8.The shutdown period could be extended depending on the situation surrounding the outbreak.During the closures, child care facilities will continue to provide emergency services for parents who cannot look after their children during the day. Parents can also request a state-designated babysitter.Workers with children can take unpaid leave of up to ten days a year and those with children under the age of eight can also reduce their work hours to 15 to 35 hours a week under a flexible work hour system.The move comes after the Education Ministry postponed the start of the new school year by one week for kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools in the country.