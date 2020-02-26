N. Korea Heavily Criticizes UFP for Recruiting High-Profile Defector

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea heavily criticized a South Korean political party for recruiting a high-profile North Korean defector ahead of the general elections in April.The North's propaganda website "Meari" on Wednesday slammed the main opposition Unified Future Party(UFP) and said driving Thae Yong-ho to the forefront of the two Koreas' confrontation is an "intolerable challenge to the nation's resolve for unification."Thae, a former senior diplomat at North Korea's embassy in London, defected to the South in 2016, after which he became a vocal critic of the North Korean regime.The website called Thae "scum unworthy of being called human," accusing him of deserting the communist nation to avoid punishment for embezzlement and the rape of a minor.It is the first time the North has responded to the UFP's recruitment of Thae.Earlier, a North Korean outlet lashed out at the UFP's recruitment of Ji Seong-ho, another North Korean defector. Ji, who is now a human rights activist, made a surprise appearance at U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech in 2018.