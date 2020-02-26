Menu Content

DP to Announce Outcome of Primaries for 30 Constituencies

Write: 2020-02-26 16:34:21Update: 2020-02-26 18:50:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will announce on Wednesday the outcome of its first set of primaries to select candidates for April's general elections.

The DP's election management committee is expected to reveal the candidacy for 30 constituencies, including six in Seoul, seven in Gyeonggi Province and three in Busan, at 9:00 p.m. 

The outcomes are based on a phone survey of party members and members of the general public between Monday and Wednesday.

A majority of the contests will be between incumbents and outsiders who served under the Moon Jae-in administration.

From Wednesday to Thursday, the DP will hold a second set of primaries for 14 constituencies, including some in Seoul, Gwangju and Ulsan.

The DP's Supreme Council earlier approved single candidate nominations for 38 districts.
